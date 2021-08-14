Notes on Bobby Eaton, Eddie Gilbert, Matt Cardona, and Super Crazy vs. Juventud Guerrera
Just 10 days after his passing, we honor Bobby Eaton on what would have been his 63rd birthday.
Bobby was not only a phenomenal talent with many accomplishments in the ring, but he was also widely acknowledged as one of the nicest, best people to ever grace this business. pic.twitter.com/WQpNQAoOQj
— NWA (@nwa) August 14, 2021
Although the sad and tragic loss of Beautiful Bobby Eaton is still fresh on everybody's mind, he would have turned 63 years old today. Happy Birthday Bobby. pic.twitter.com/cGis5ywRVz
— CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) August 14, 2021
Remembering not only one of professional wrestling's great performers, but also one of wrestling's great minds as the legendary "Hot Stuff" Eddie Gilbert would have turned 60 years old today. pic.twitter.com/Dfap54OD9L
— CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) August 14, 2021
Matt Cardona Returns to GCW Off The Rails Show August 20th
*VEGAS UPDATE*
BREAKING:
GCW Champion MATT CARDONA will defend the title on Aug 20th in Vegas!
Plus:
MDK vs 44OH
SCORPIO vs BEY
EFFY vs RICKY MORTON
JUVY
SHEIK
AJ
NINJA
+more!
Get Tix:https://t.co/Tle50NmFFc
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/JRkmBY2esX
Fri 8/20
730PM PST pic.twitter.com/HeNqWZ1ARo
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 13, 2021
*WAR GAMES UPDATE*
Just Signed:
*LUCHA LEGENDS COLLIDE*
SUPER CRAZY
vs
JUVENTUD GUERRERA
Plus:
WAR GAMES (MDK vs 44OH)
+ more!
Get Tix:https://t.co/Py2kkKxysz
The Art of WAR GAMES
Sat 9/4 – 8PM#SecondCitySummit
CHICAGO
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/xYdtlGlCsv
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 12, 2021
