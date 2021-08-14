Matches announced for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced several matches for Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, including the AEW debut of Kiera Hogan. You can find spoilers for the episode here.

* Kiera Hogan vs. Hikaru Shida

* TH2 vs. The Lucha Brothers

* Ray Lyn vs. Thunder Rosa

* Reggie Collins vs. Lance Archer

* Serpentico vs. Sammy Guevara

* 2.0 vs. Duke Davis & Ganon Jones

* Anthony Bowens vs. PAC

* Brian Cage vs. Joey Keys

* Diamante vs. Julia Hart

* Joey Janela vs. Alan “5” Angels

* Jade Cargill vs. Kate Arquette