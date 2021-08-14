Matches announced for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced several matches for Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, including the AEW debut of Kiera Hogan. You can find spoilers for the episode here.
* Kiera Hogan vs. Hikaru Shida
* TH2 vs. The Lucha Brothers
* Ray Lyn vs. Thunder Rosa
* Reggie Collins vs. Lance Archer
* Serpentico vs. Sammy Guevara
* 2.0 vs. Duke Davis & Ganon Jones
* Anthony Bowens vs. PAC
* Brian Cage vs. Joey Keys
* Diamante vs. Julia Hart
* Joey Janela vs. Alan “5” Angels
* Jade Cargill vs. Kate Arquette