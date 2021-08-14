Jake Hager Says Gable Steveson Can’t Take Him Down, Steveson Says He Doesn’t Know Who Hager Is

In a post on Twitter, Jake Hager made a bet that Olympic gold medalist (and WWE hopeful) Gable Steveson could not take him down.

He wrote: “I bet $20,000 that @GableSteveson could not take me down. Any Takers? Well Someone has to pay the taxes for your Gold . Would you like Houston, Chicago or New York? #AEWDynamite”

Steveson said he could do it in five seconds, then later remarked that he didn’t know who Hager was.

He replied: “If u wanna lose 20k in 5 seconds then let’s go.



