Dixie Carter Admits She Hated Losing Christian Back to WWE

Aug 14, 2021 - by James Walsh

Former TNA President Dixie Carter posted a tweet today on Christian Cage winning the Impact World title on last night’s debut episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. Christian previously worked under Carter when he joined TNA in 2005 before leaving to go back to WWE in 2009.

Carter wrote on Christian Cage winning the title from Kenny Omega: “This makes me very happy. I will never forget how special it was when @Christian4Peeps 1st became @IMPACTWRESTLING World Champ. I always hated losing him to @wwe. Welcome home Christian & massive props to @AEW for allowing these type of matches to happen. #makingwrestlingfunagain”

