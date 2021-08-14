Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mercedes Martinez match announced for October

Aug 14, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

IMPACT WRESTLING Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo defends her title against Recent Released NXT Star Mercedes Martinez on 10/16 in Rahway, New Jersey

Get your tickets now: https://t.co/5nTf7YbzQe

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Sofia Castillo

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal