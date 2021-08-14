Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mercedes Martinez match announced for October
IMPACT WRESTLING Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo defends her title against Recent Released NXT Star Mercedes Martinez on 10/16 in Rahway, New Jersey
Get your tickets now: https://t.co/5nTf7YbzQe
It’s happening!!! @IMPACTWRESTLING Knockouts Champion @DeonnaPurrazzo defends her title against @RealMMartinez on 10/16 in Rahway!!!
Get your tickets now: https://t.co/5nTf7YbzQe pic.twitter.com/z8NmGDRuEb
— (@WrestlePro) August 13, 2021
Match Announcement 10/16 – Rahway@ShawnDonavan01 vs @THETOMMYDREAMER
Updated line up for Oct. 16th:
Justin Corino vs Gangrel
Matt Macintosh vs Carlito
Bobby Wayward vs Tony Nese
Brian Myers vs Dirty Dango (Fandango)
TIX: https://t.co/3MlVWZTzJn pic.twitter.com/r59F2cy2ns
— (@WrestlePro) August 5, 2021