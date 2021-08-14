Deonna Purrazzo Talks About Her Pairing With Matt Rehwoldt

During a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online IMPACT Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo spoke about her pairing with Drama King Matt Rehwoldt at the Homecoming special, where the duo won the mixed-tag team tournament together. Highlights from the interview are below.

Said she was so excited for Rehwoldt to debut:

I think when IMPACT was interested in Matthew Rehwoldt [was when they thought of the pairing]. I think I’m the natural pairing for that. He’s the Drama King, I’m The Virtuosa. I think we have a lot of similarities and a lot of comparisons where we just fit. We’re the perfect match I think so, I was so excited all weekend for his debut and I think fans were really, really receptive to us a team.

How she’s unsure how long their partnership will last:

I don’t know how long this partnership is going to last in terms of what future plans are and how we can come together because Homecoming was just a special pay-per-view where there was a little bit of intergender wrestling and things like that. So, but I would be more than happy to have him by my side in the age of The Virtuosa forever.