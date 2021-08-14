8/13/21 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Smackdown had a big day in ratings yesterday, drawing 2,498,000 viewers in the overnight rating, up a whopping 452,000 viewers from last week’s overnight. Last week’s show ended with 2,169,000 viewers when the final number came in on Monday.

Smackdown started very strong with 2,575,000 viewers and then had 2,422,000 viewers in the second hour. The show did 0.6 in the 18-49 demographics, beating everything else on network television. This was the most-watched Smackdown since the December 25, 2020 episode which aired following an NFL game.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV.com)

click here for the 2021 Wrestling TV Viewership grid