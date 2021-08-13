WWE Smackdown preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will take place from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma with more build for the upcoming SummerSlam event.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews defends against King Shinsuke Nakamura

* Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair sign their SummerSlam contract

* John Cena and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns come face-to-face to hype their SummerSlam main event

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.