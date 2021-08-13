WWE Attempts to Purchase CMLL

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that at one point a few years ago, there were talks about WWE possibly buying Mexican wrestling promotion CMLL. WWE wanted to run Mexico and the idea was that they could get some of the best talent in the country and groom some of them for the US market. If they owned CMLL and had all the top talent there, the idea is that AAA wouldn’t have been able to keep its talent and WWE would have got the best of both.

The reason it fell apart was that CMLL wanted to sell the arenas as part of the deal and WWE had no interest in buying the venues.