WWE 205 Live to include more larger wrestlers

The recent trend of larger wrestlers appearing on WWE 205 Live will officially continue.

WWE announced in the preview for tonight’s 205 Live episode that the show will now occasionally feature matches with one or more Superstars weighing in above the 205-pound weight limit.

WWE noted, “The purple brand will now occasionally play host to matches where one or multiple Superstars eclipse the 205-pound weight limit.”

Tonight’s show will feature Josh Briggs vs. Joe Gacy in the main event, where both competitors weigh more than 205 pounds. Gacy and Briggs are both billed at close to 250 pounds.

Tonight’s 205 Live will also feature Ikemen Jiro vs. Grayson Waller in a rematch from the July 30 show, which saw Jiro get the win.

Stay tuned for more.