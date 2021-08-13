Impact Issues Press Release on Christian Cage’s Title Win

Christian Cage Returns To The IMPACT Zone This Monday & Tuesday, August 16-17 In Nashville, Tennessee

New IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Christian Cage will make his return to The IMPACT Zone on Monday, August 16, IMPACT executives confirmed moments after the AEW superstar defeated Kenny Omega tonight on AEW Rampage to claim the IMPACT World Championship.

IMPACT Wrestling has shows August 15-17 at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, with two shows daily: 3-6pm and 7-10pm local time. Tickets to all shows are now available, get them here: http://impac.tw/AugTV

Christian Cage’s return this Monday to The IMPACT Zone marks his first time inside an IMPACT ring in almost 10 years.

He will appear on the weekly flagship show IMPACT! this upcoming Thursday, August 19, which airs from 8-10 p.m. ET on AXS TV in the US and around the world on IMPACT Wrestling’s new YouTube membership Impact Insiders.

Christian Cage is a two-time IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion, first claiming the title in early 2006 at the Against All Odds pay-per-view. Then, at Final Resolution in January 2007, he defeated Abyss and Sting in a three-way elimination match to reclaim the championship.