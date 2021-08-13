Candice LaRae has no plans to step away from NXT for now despite pregnancy

Candice LaRae, who yesterday announced that she is pregnant, said that she’s not planning to vanish from NXT television until she absolutely have to.

“Indi clearly needs me,” Candice joked. “And I want to be there for my locker room of girls as long as I possibly can!” She did say though that obviously she won’t be wrestling so she has to take a step back from her favorite part of this business for a while.

LaRae said that the road for her and her husband was a long one and she never thought this would ever happen to them. She acknowledged that as a woman, it’s hard to choose between your career and family and there never seems to be a right time to do it.

“I have been a wrestler for 19 years and it’s been my constant since I was a little girl. It’s my first love. It’s given me irreplaceable friends, a brother, experiences I’d have never had otherwise, the blessing of traveling the world, the ability to make an impact on people’s lives, and (last but not least) a husband,” she wrote.

LaRae thanked her peers and fans for the love and support they showed to her as it made her feel at peace. “I’m sure this little one growing inside me feels every bit of it too! I’m incredibly lucky. Thank you all.”