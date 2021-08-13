All Out 2021 fan fest announced, tickets on sale today

AEW announced that there will be a fan fest during the All Out weekend, taking place on Friday, September 3 and Saturday, September 4.

The fan fest will run from 10AM to 2PM on Friday and 10AM to 6PM on Saturday, with both sessions taking place inside the Exploration Hall at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel.

Included in the festivities will be live stage shows, meet and greets, exclusive merchandise, etc.

Tickets go on-sale today starting at Noon EST on AEWTix.com. General admission tickets for Friday are $40 and $60 for Saturday. VIP tickets for Friday is $200 and $250 for Saturday.

The specific schedule of events will be available shortly, but the event will follow closely the fan fest at Double or Nothing this past May.