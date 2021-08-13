8/13/21 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, Mark Henry, and Taz are on commentary from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

—

Match #1 – Impact World Championship Match: Kenny Omega (c) (w/Don Callis) vs. Christian Cage

They lock up and Cage backs Omega into the corner. Cage applies a side-headlock and drops Omega with a shoulder tackle. Cage flips off Omega, but Omega comes back with a few chops followed by elbow strikes. Cage sends Omega to the ropes, but Omega counters with a knife-edge chop. Omega goes for the One Winged Angel, but Cage gets free. Cage goes for the Killswitch, but Omega gets free and goes to the floor. Cage chases Omega back into the ring, but Omega takes advantage and drops Cage to the mat. Omega chokes Cage with his boot, but Cage comes back and chops Omega in the corner. Omega counters and sends Cage to the opposite corner, and then delivers a flying back elbow. Omega sends Cage to the floor and goes after him, but Cage gets back into the ring and dropkicks Omega into the barricade. Cage tosses Omega back into the ring and goes up top, but Callis causes a distraction and Omega shoves Cage to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Omega is in control in the ring, but Cage comes back with a suplex. Omega rakes Cage’s eyes and backs him into the corner. Omega delivers an uppercut and puts Cage up top. Omega chops Cage and climbs himself, but Cage knocks him back down. Omega delivers more chops and climbs again. Omega goes for a suplex, but Cage counters with a power bomb. Cage stomps Omega on the mat and chokes him over the rope by standing on his back. Cage delivers an uppercut and takes Omega down. Cage goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out. Cage goes for the Killswitch, but Omega counters and takes control. Omega comes off the ropes with a back elbow and goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out. Cage comes back with a reverse DDT and goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out. Cage goes for a Spear, but Omega counters with a knee strike. Omega delivers a power bomb and follows with a V Trigger. Omega goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out. Omega goes for the One Winged Angel, but Cage fights out and delivers back elbows. Cage goes for a sunset flip, but Omega rolls through.

Omega goes for the V Trigger, but Cage dodges and Omega hits the turnbuckles. Cage drops Omega to the mat and goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out. Omega comes back with the Snap Dragon, followed by another. Omega goes for the V Trigger, but Cage rolls to the apron. Cage drapes Omega’s neck over the top rope and hits the frog splash. Cage goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out. Callis gets on the apron, and Omega drops Cage with a low blow. The Young Bucks come to ringside and give Omega a chair. Omega goes for the One Winged Angel on the chair, but Cage counters with the Killswitch on the chair and gets the pin fall.

Winner and new Impact World Champion: Christian Cage

-After the match, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus run to the ring and celebrate with Cage as Callis goes crazy.

—

Backstage, Mark Henry interviews Christian Cage. He’s with Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy, while Orange Cassidy looks on from the back. Cage says he is going to celebrate, but Omega is as tough as advertised. Cage says if beating him for the Impact title was this hard, it will be damn near impossible to beat him for the AEW title. Cage says he is now in Omega’s head, and he will beat him again at All Out.

—

Fuego Del Sol cuts a promo. He says tonight is the match of his life and it means everything to him and his family. Fuego says he belongs in All Elite Wrestling, and says God’s Favorite Champion is going to be baptized by fire.

—

Match #2 – AEW TNT Championship Match; if Fuego Del Sol, he earns an AEW Contract: Miro (c) vs. Fuego Del Sol

Fuego drops Miro with a Tornado DDT before the bell, and then delivers another one after the bell. Miro rolls to the floor and the referee counts. Miro gets into the ring at the nine count, but Fuego drops him with another Tornado DDT. Fuego goes for the cover, but Miro kicks out. Fuego comes off the top rope, but Miro catches him and slams him with a Bulgarian Drop. Miro delivers a thrust kick and locks in the Game Over, and Fuego taps out.

Winner and still AEW TNT Champion: Miro

-After the match, Miro grabs Fuego’s AEW contract and rips it in half.

—

Back from the break, Fuego Del Sol is still in the ring. Sammy Guevara’s music hits and he walks out with Tony Khan. Khan hands Guevara a clipboard. Guevara says Fuego lost, but sometimes there is victory in defeat. Guevara says Fuego has been here for a year and is like 1-50, but who cares because the people love him. The crowd cheers for Fuego as Guevara gets in the ring. Guevara says a lot of guys in the back love Fuego, too, and it is fitting that he gets to come to the ring and announce that Fuego is All Elite. Guevara hands Fuego a new contract and they share a hug.

—

Announced for this Wednesday’s Dynamite:

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

Texas Tornado Tag Team Match: 2.0 vs. Darby Allin and Sting

Chris Jericho vs. MJF; Jericho is barred from using the Judas Effect

Sammy Guevara vs. Shawn Spears, plus a major announcement from Guevara

—

Darby Allin and Sting are shown watching the show from the rafters.

—

Mark Henry interviews Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Red Velvet. Velvet says she is ready to take the title from Baker, and she is ready to stir it up. Baker tells Velvet to stir that shit somewhere else, because this is her main event in her hometown.

—

Match #3 – AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) (w/Rebel) vs. Red Velvet

Baker drops Velvet to the mat, but Velvet comes back with an arm-drag. Velvet goes for the Final Slice, but Baker gets free. Velvet applies a wrist-lock, but Baker turns it into a headlock. Velvet counters back into an arm-bar and then into a wrist-lock. Baker takes Velvet down with a wrist-lock take down, but Velvet gets to her feet and slaps Baker. Velvet gets a roll-up for two and applies a side-headlock. Velvet drops Baker with a wrist-lock take down and stops herself from stomping on Baker’s broken wrist. Baker comes back with a knee to the midsection and sends Velvet into the corner. Baker charges, but Velvet dodges and wraps Baker’s arm around the ropes. Baker comes back with a back elbow and comes off the ropes, but Velvet drops her with a leg lariat. Velvet connects with a moonsault press and goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Velvet takes Baker to the corner and delivers a series of shots. Baker comes back for a clothesline, but Velvet blocks it and works over Baker’s wrist. Velvet goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out. Baker comes back with a swinging neck-breaker and rolls Velvet up with a crucifix for two. Baker goes for the Lockjaw, but Baker rolls her up for two. Velvet applies a wrist-lock on Baker’s injured wrist and rips off the wrist brace. Velvet hits Rebel with the wrist brace, and Baker rolls her up for two. Paul Turner ejects Rebel from ringside and Velvet drops Baker with a superkick. Velvet hits a moonsault and goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out. Baker comes back with a neck-breaker over her knee and goes for the cover, but Velvet kicks out. Baker delivers a Curb Stomp and goes for the cover, but Velvet kicks out again. Velvet comes back and tries to lock Baker in the Lockjaw, but Baker rolls through and goes for it herself. Velvet slams Baker’s wrist into the mat a few times, but then Baker locks both of Velvet’s arms and locks in the Lockjaw, and Velvet taps out.

Winner and still AEW Women’s World Champion: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

-After the match, Baker drops Velvet with another swinging neck-breaker and goes for the Curb Stomp on the belt. Kris Statlander attacks Baker from behind, but Jaime Hayter comes out and attacks Statlander. Baker Curb Stomps Velvet onto the belt and walks over her back. Hayter raises Baker’s hand into the air as the show comes to a close.