Rhodes to the Top premieres on September 29 on TNT

The Rhodes family reality TV series titled Rhodes to the Top will be making its premiere on TNT on September 29.

The series will air at 10PM ET immediately following the end of Dynamite every week, which is a smart thing to do since the lead-in will be the target audience. The first episode will run for an hour but the other four episodes will be of 30 minutes each.

Rhodes to the Top will take viewers behind-the-scenes as the couple manage their ever-busier lives inside and outside the ring, all the while surrounded by a colorful and often hilarious motley crew of wrestlers, family and friends who both support and test them at every turn. Married in 2013, Cody and Brandi have been on an unprecedented path to wrestling greatness – but will now face their newest and possibly biggest challenge yet – becoming parents.

Rhodes to the Top, from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, is produced by Shed Media. The series is executive produced by Dan Peirson and Lisa Shannon of Shed Media, Bernie Cahill and Jon Kanak of Activist Artists Management, and Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. Additionally, Sam Berns and Paul Storck serve as executive producers with Berns as showrunner.