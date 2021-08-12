Christian Cage gets Impact and AEW World title shots

Christian Cage will be getting two title shots in quick successions as he was named the number one contender for both the Impact World title and the AEW World title.

Cage will be taking on Kenny Omega for the Impact title in the first match of Rampage, the new television show that will debut tomorrow night at 10PM ET on TNT. The match will kick off the broadcast live from Pittsburgh.

Captain Charisma will also get his second title shot a few weeks later at the All Out pay-per-view on Sunday, September 5 in Hoffman Estates as he challenges Omega again for the AEW World title. Hangman Page was the original challenger leading up to the pay-per-view but the company opted to go to a different direction with the former WWE star getting his first title shot.

The fans were not that receptive of Christian yesterday and actually booed him after he interrupted Don Callis in one of the segments. Several chants of “CM Punk” and “YES!” where heard during the segment, which does not bode well for the Canadian.