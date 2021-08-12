Candice LeRae expecting first child

WWE NXT Superstars Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano are expecting their first child.

Gargano took to Twitter this morning and made the announcement, sharing an ultrasound photo. He noted that Candice is due to give birth in February 2022.

“The secret’s out! Our team is getting a little bigger.. The best is on the way! [baby emoji] [heart emoji] @CandiceLeRae,” he wrote.

LeRae and Gargano were married on September 16, 2016.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Gargano’s full tweet below: