Britt Baker’s Pittsburgh Title Defense to Headline AEW Rampage

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT featured a promo from the current women’s champion Britt Baker hyping her title defense against Red Velvet on Friday’s premiere episode of Rampage. The DMD received a strong ovation from the hometown Pittsburgh crowd, promising the city that she would be the champion they deserve.

Baker would later reveal that her matchup with Velvet will be headlining Rampage, which also takes place in Pittsburgh. Velvet would appear and attack Baker leading to a pull-apart-brawl. Check out the segment below.