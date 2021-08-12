Brian Knobbs hospitalized

Former WCW, WWE and AWA Tag Team Champion Brian Knobbs of The Nasty Boys has been hospitalized with “major stomach issues.”

Fred Jung, a friend of Knobbs’, created a GoFundMe campaign on Wednesday and noted that Knobbs’ health has taken a sudden turn for the worse as he was rushed to the emergency room on Tuesday. Knobbs underwent tests to determine the severity of his stomach issues, and doctors have expressed extreme concern, according to Jung. It was noted that doctors told Knobbs he will probably be hospitalized for at least the next few months.

Besides the stomach issues, Knobbs’ “good knee” gave out and he will need to undergo surgery if he hopes to walk again, according to the GoFundMe description.

As of this writing, the campaign has raised $8,427 of a $20,000 goal. You can click here to access the GoFundMe page.

Stay tuned for updates.