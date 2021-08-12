AEW Dynamite viewership/rating for this week

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite reportedly drew 979,000 viewers on TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.

This is down 11.2% from last week’s Homecoming edition of Dynamite, which drew 1.102 million viewers.

Dynamite drew a 0.35 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is down 24% from last week’s 0.46 rating. The 0.35 key demographic rating represents around 454,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 23.44% from last week’s 593,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.46 key demo rating represented.

This week’s Dynamite marks the end of a 4-week streak at more than 1 million viewers per episode. Dynamite drew the lowest viewership since July 7, which was the first show back on the road. The episode also drew the lowest key demo rating since the July 7 episode, and the third biggest week-to-week drop in the demo for a Wednesday night airing this year. This week’s viewership was down 11.2% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 24% from last week.

Last night’s Dynamite viewership was up 24% from the same week in 2020. The key demo was up 9.4% from the same week last year, which went head-to-head against WWE NXT in the Wednesday night timeslot.

This week’s Dynamite from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh featured several matches and segments advertised ahead of time – Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose, Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Hardy and Private Party vs. Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta and Orange Cassidy, Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers defending against Evil Uno and Stu Grayson, The Elite (AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks) vs. Dante Martin, Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal, plus Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow in Chapter 4 of The Labours of Jericho, which was the main event.

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 10 Episode: 741,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 747,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 831,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 934,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 743,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 24 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 1.219 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (First episode following WWE NXT move to Tuesday)

April 21 Episode: 1.104 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 28 Episode: 889,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 5 Episode: 1.090 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts episode)

May 12 Episode: 936,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 19 Episode: 821,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 28 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 4 Episode: 462,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 11 Episode: 487,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 18 Episode: 552,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 26 Episode: 649,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

June 30 Episode: 883,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Return to normal Wednesday timeslot)

July 7 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

July 14 Episode: 1.025 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 21 Episode: 1.148 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 28 Episode: 1.108 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for the Fallen episode)

August 4 Episode: 1.102 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Homecoming episode)

August 11 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 18 Episode:

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode