AEW Announces TNT Championship Matchup For Friday’s Rampage Premiere

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT featured a promo from the TNT champion Miro, who called out his next challenger for the title, Fuego Del Sol. God’s favorite wrestler promised to cause Fuego the same amount of pain he’s inflicted on all of his opponents, with the promotion later revealing that the bout will take place on this Friday’s Rampage premiere.

Fuego later commented on the matchup writing, “I’m going to get a job and win the TNT Championship all in the same night! I’m going to take God’s Favorite Champion and make his night a living hell when I shock the world and win! It’s my time!”