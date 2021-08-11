Update on the NXT Breakout tournament
Odyssey Jones has earned his spot in the finals of the 2021 WWE NXT Breakout Tournament.
Last night’s NXT episode on the USA Network saw Jones defeat Trey Baxter in the first semi-finals bout.
Next week’s NXT show will feature Carmelo Hayes vs. Duke Hudson in the second semi-finals match. The winner will meet Jones in the finals, possibly at the Takeover 36 event on Sunday, August 22.
Baxter took to Twitter after the match and apologized for the loss.
“I tried… I’m sorry. I’ll get em next time. @oshow94 might need some ice after that kick though. #NXTBreakout @WWENXT,” he wrote.
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels took to Twitter after last night’s match and gave props to both competitors.
“@TreyBaxterWWE showed determination and ingenuity in this #NXTBreakout tournament, but @oshow94 used his size to punch his ticket to the finals!!! #WWENXT,” Michaels wrote.
Hayes also tweeted after Jones vs. Baxter and said he will probably see Jones in the finals.
“Congrats @oshow94, first man to the finals [clapping hands emoji x 2] See you there probably! #NXTBreakout,” Hayes wrote.
Below is an updated look at the NXT Breakout Tournament brackets, along with photos and videos from last night’s match, and the tweets from Michaels, Baxter and Hayes:
ROUND 1
Duke Hudson defeated Ikemen Jiro
Carmelo Hayes defeated Josh Briggs
Odyssey Jones defeated Andre Chase
Trey Baxter defeated Joe Gacy
SEMI-FINALS
Duke Hudson vs. Carmelo Hayes
Odyssey Jones defeated Trey Baxter
FINALS
Duke Hudson or Carmelo Hayes vs. Odyssey Jones
WOW. #NXTBreakout #WWENXT @TreyBaxterWWE @oshow94 pic.twitter.com/jJOKfce7TF
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 11, 2021
STRENGTH. POWER. CHARISMA. @oshow94 defeats @TreyBaxterWWE to book his ticket to the #NXTBreakout FINALS! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/koTjAryrRP
— WWE (@WWE) August 11, 2021
The CWC already may have a favorite in the #NXTBreakout FINALS!
Who's going to join him: @Carmelo_WWE OR @sixftfiiiiive? #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/hi7Ll0pTEP
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 11, 2021
Behold the POWER of Odyssey Jones!@TreyBaxterWWE is putting up a fight, but @oshow94 is out here flexing 💪. #WWENXT #NXTBreakout pic.twitter.com/Bgj7Vq3Wwc
— WWE (@WWE) August 11, 2021
.@TreyBaxterWWE showed determination and ingenuity in this #NXTBreakout tournament, but @oshow94 used his size to punch his ticket to the finals!!! #WWENXT https://t.co/e5x12M7bvB
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) August 11, 2021
Congrats @oshow94, first man to the finals 👏🏾👏🏾
See you there probably! #NXTBreakout
— Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) August 11, 2021
I tried… I’m sorry. I’ll get em next time. @oshow94 might need some ice after that kick though.#NXTBreakout @WWENXT
— Trey Baxter (@TreyBaxterWWE) August 11, 2021