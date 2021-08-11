Three wrestlers released by CMLL

Aug 11, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

CMLL announced unexpected news yesterday (August 10) with the release of three top stars.

The lucha libre promotion has parted ways with Sanson, Cuatrero, and Forastero. That threesome made up the Nueva Generación Dinamita. They were reigning Trios champions, and Cuatrero was also the reigning World Middleweight titleholder.

CMLL broke the news officially. The decision to separate was a mutual agreement. The titles have been declared vacant, and tournaments will determine new champions.

