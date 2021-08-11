Savannah Evans on Finally Getting to Work With Impact Wrestling

POST Wrestling’s Andrew Thompson recently interviewed wrestler Savannah Evans, who recently debuted in Impact Wrestling last week. Below are some highlights:

Savannah Evans on working with Jazz for her retirement tour: “It was one of those things that you want to happen, you think it will never happen, you know what I mean? But the fact that I was able to wrestle her on her retirement tour was the most special for me, because Jazz means a lot to our business, to our profession, to women’s wrestling. When she was coming out, people were like, ‘Oh, well she wrestles like a dude’ and it’s like well why not? So I always loved that she had the intensity and she always brought it, whether it was against the guys or against the women so being able to have the chance to wrestle her, for me was amazing and especially in the year 2021. For me, it was special.”

On working with Impact Wrestling: “My whole thing is we were back and forth a little bit with IMPACT and I’m glad it was able to finally happen and I really can’t wait for all the things we’re about to do at IMPACT. You know, I’m ready to mix it up with all of the Knockouts because they do have a good division, you know what I mean? I think a lot of people sometimes, I guess forget how good those women are. Deonna Purrazzo had a great match with Thunder Rosa at Slammiversary. It was phenomenal so I’m just excited to get in there and mix it up with those ladies.”

On differences between her and Tasha Steelz: “Oh, you guys will see it [the differences]. It won’t even need an explanation. You’ll notice the difference right away and I look to do some great things with her [Tasha Steelz]. I can’t wait for everybody to see it.”