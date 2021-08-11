Khan says Rampage on August 20 is the most anticipated show in years

AEW President Tony Khan hyped up the upcoming premiere of Rampage during his appearance on Busted Open Radio today.

Rampage will kick off this Friday at 10PM ET on TNT but the anticipation is obviously for the August 20 show from the United Center in Chicago where CM Punk is expected to make his debut for the promotion.

Titled The First Dance, next week’s Rampage is set to be a big one and Khan called it the “most anticipated wrestling television show in years” but avoided to name-drop CM Punk. The United Center sold out when tickets went on sale but more were made available on Ticketmaster.com now.

Khan said that business is gonna pick up over the next several days leading up to the Chicago Rampage and everyone in the company is looking forward to it. He also said that TNT is super happy with the buzz about the show and TNT has been promoting it a lot.

A 10PM time slot on a Friday is far from the ideal one but the loyal AEW audience is set to make this show a success regardless of the time it airs at. Rampage, just like Dynamite, will be moving to TBS in January 2022.