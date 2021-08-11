Heels premiere event takes place in Los Angeles, show debuts this Sunday

The stars of the new STARZ series Heels appeared at the Los Angeles Premiere Event yesterday, celebrating the launch of the new wrestling drama starring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig.

In attendance were cast members Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig, Mary McCormack, Chris Bauer, Alison Luff, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado and James Harrison, as well as Executive Producer & Creator Michael Waldron, Executive Producer & Showrunner Mike O’Malley and Executive Producer & Director Peter Segal.

Jeffrey Hirsch (CEO, STARZ), Alison Hoffman (President, Domestic, STARZ), Samantha Offsay (SVP, Original Programming, STARZ), Jon Feltheimer (CEO, Lionsgate), Kevin Beggs (Chairman, TV Group, Lionsgate) and Sandra Stern (President, TV Group, Lionsgate) also joined the cast to celebrate the series premiere.

Additional attendees included “Blindspotting” cast members Daveed Diggs, Candace Nicolas-Lippman and Rafael Casal, as well as star of “Run The World” Corbin Reid and former pro wrestler Christopher Daniels.

The evening began with an outdoor red carpet in Downtown Los Angeles, which was followed by a special screening of the premiere episode. The episode was introduced by STARZ CEO, Jeffrey Hirsch, Executive Producer & Creator, Michael Waldron, and Executive Producer & Showrunner, Mike O’Malley.

During his remarks, Hirsch praised the cast, proclaiming “It’s very rare that we put together a cast that we’ve been able to put together that has the physicality to pull off what they’re able to pull off with the emotional acting that you’re about to see tonight. Congratulations to the cast and crew, you did a phenomenal job. This show is so unique and so special and we at STARZ are so excited to bring it to the world.”

On his excitement for the series premiere, Waldron said, “Anybody who has spent any time in this crazy, chaotic, artistic, beautiful world knows wrestling is real. And now, so is Heels.”

Wrapping up the introductory remarks, O’Malley thanked those in attendance for their support, saying “We are rejoicing in the fact that we work in an industry where people write stories like this and we get to make them, we get to make a living doing it and working with great people.”

The episode was received with a roaring round of applause. The town of Duffy was then brought to life at a lively, outdoor after party with wrestling-event style food including popcorn and pretzel bites, specialty cocktails, music, mingling and even a wrestling ring photo opp.

Heels premieres Sunday, August 15 on STARZ.