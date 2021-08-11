Gable Steveson tweets Vince McMahon & Dana White

Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson has reached out to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and UFC President Dana White.

As noted, Steveson won a gold medal in wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics last week. You can click here for details and video from the win, with comments from WWE and various Superstars.

In an update, Steveson took to Twitter on Tuesday and waved to White.

“[wave emoji] @danawhite,” he wrote.

Steveson then made a similar tweet to Mr. McMahon today.

“[wave emoji] @VinceMcMahon,” he wrote.

Vince and Dana have not publicly responded to Gable’s tweets as of this writing.

On a related note, BetOnline released the following odds earlier this week on what Steveson will do next – wrestle for the University of Minnesota (-150), wrestle in an official WWE match (+100), fight in an official MMA fight (+800), sign with an NFL team (+2500).

Steveson responded to that tweet and wrote, “If I was y’all I would bet on the NFL [wink emoji]”

After last week’s gold medal win in Tokyo, ESPN noted that the pro wrestling and amateur wrestling worlds were waiting for Gable’s next move. It’s no secret that he is a big fan of WWE and is interested in working for the company, but he could also return to the University of Minnesota for his senior year, and cash in on the NCAA rules changes regarding likeness, name and image. Gable already has some deals in place, and was the NCAA Heavyweight Champion this past season. He also shared the Dan Hodge Trophy for the best collegiate wrestler in America.

Gable noted at the Olympics that he wasn’t ready to make a decision on his next move just yet because he was “living in my moment.” He has since returned home to Minnesota, and said he wants to just decompress before making any major decisions for the future.

Steveson has known Paul Heyman since junior high school, and one of his mentors is Brock Lesnar. He often tweets about WWE and has attended several events in recent years. Gable at ringside during the WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two event during WrestleMania 37 Weekend in April, and was shown on camera with WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon and former WWE Senior Director of Talent Development Canyon Cemen.

Gable and his brother Bobby Steveson, who are noted lifelong pro wrestling fans, have been expected to sign with WWE at some point for a few years now. They are both standout wrestlers for the University of Minnesota, and have trained with Lesnar, an alumni. It was last reported in mid-June of this year that Bobby was being praised for some of his in-ring work at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and that he was scheduled to officially start with the company under a contract in the next class of Performance Center recruits.

Stay tuned for more on Steveson’s future. You can see the related tweets below: