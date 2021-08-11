Female wrestler: “I’m not getting VAXXED”
Independent wrestler Jess Barnes posted the following on her Facebook page:
Apparently I’m canceled in Pro Wrestling for standing my ground and speaking truth!
I’m pro choice… do whatever you want with your Body! I already have antibodies for two forms of covid! I’m not getting VAXXED!
I stand with NAMV – Nurses against mandatory vaccines!
I’m not a fan of the two party system because it’s too extreme in my opinion but I I support your right to vote for who you feel is best!
I voted 3rd party last 2 elections, and it got us no where!
I ain’t getting vaxxed, but I still stand with women to make their own choices to their bodies!
I’m done spending money on Pro Wrestling Coaches who don’t give a damn about the students or the fans!
She does understand the vaccine is supposed to make the effects of COVID not be as bad as if you weren’t vaxxed at all right? Did she do research at all, or did she just take what ever advice some talking head on T.V. told her to take?