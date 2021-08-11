Female wrestler: “I’m not getting VAXXED”

Independent wrestler Jess Barnes posted the following on her Facebook page:

Apparently I’m canceled in Pro Wrestling for standing my ground and speaking truth!

I’m pro choice… do whatever you want with your Body! I already have antibodies for two forms of covid! I’m not getting VAXXED!

I stand with NAMV – Nurses against mandatory vaccines!

I’m not a fan of the two party system because it’s too extreme in my opinion but I I support your right to vote for who you feel is best!

I voted 3rd party last 2 elections, and it got us no where!

I ain’t getting vaxxed, but I still stand with women to make their own choices to their bodies!

I’m done spending money on Pro Wrestling Coaches who don’t give a damn about the students or the fans!

