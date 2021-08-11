Dan Lambert no longer appearing on AEW Dynamite tonight, MMA stars on next week

Dan Lambert, founder of MMA’s American Top Team, will no longer be appearing on tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode from Pittsburgh.

AEW boss Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio this morning and said Lambert’s appearance was moved to next week’s Dynamite show in Houston.

Khan teased that Lambert will be bringing two former UFC Champions with him next week as they continue to antagonize pro wrestling.

“Dan and his guys, the more I talked to them, the more I looked at this, I’m gonna have Dan and his guys come next week,” Khan said. “If they wanna tear into us, they can tear into us, [but] I got to address the Rampage premiere, we got a lot of things to do, and I know Dan wants to antagonize wrestling and Dan wants to talk about how wrestling used to be better, real men and so forth, and I’d love to hear that. He’s gonna bring big backup in the form of not just one UFC Champion but two great UFC Champions.

“I’m very excited for it. We have a lot to do [tonight] and I told him, why don’t you bring your guys to Houston next week? So that’s what we’re gonna do. Dan’s going to come to Houston, I’ll give him the time to say what he wants to say. By then, Rampage will have been established and we’ll enter the Rampage era and by then we’ll be two days away from The First Dance, which I think is the most anticipated wrestling television show in years.”

Lambert appeared on AEW’s Road Rager edition of Dynamite back in July. He cut an anti-AEW promo but was then attacked by current IWGP United States Champion Lance Archer.