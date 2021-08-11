CM Punk talks AEW Rampage rumors, Darby Allin, & more

Former WWE Champion CM Punk recently appeared on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast to promote the season premiere of “Heels” on Starz. Punk plays the role of a heel wrestler named Ricky Rabies. The first season of “Heels” will premiere on Sunday, August 15.

Punk is rumored to be debuting for AEW soon in his long-awaited return to pro wrestling. It’s believed that he will debut on the second AEW Rampage show, which is billed as “The First Dance” and scheduled for Friday, August 20 from the United Center in Chicago. If that isn’t Punk’s debut for the company, he’s also rumored to be involved with the AEW All Out pay-per-view on Sunday, September 5 at the NOW Arena near Chicago.

SNME host Jason Agnew asked Punk if he plans on visiting the United Center that night for Rampage.

“Um, when was that? Let me look at my calendar,” Punk responded. “When did you say it was, the 20th? I think I actually might be ding a screening, this isn’t confirmed yet so I probably shouldn’t blast this out everywhere, but we’re talking about doing a screening of episode 3 of ‘Heels’ at a AMC [theater] in Chicago, and that’s one of the dates that has been proposed. So, um, hope to see everybody there.”

The veteran pro wrestler was also asked about recent CM Punk references on AEW Dynamite, including a “Best In the World” mention. Punk interrupted the next question and addressed any “Best In the World” references, saying he thinks of Daniel Bryan when he hears that. Bryan is also rumored to be debuting with AEW soon, on September 22 at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite in New York City.

“Hey listen, ‘Best In the World’, that could be anybody,” Punk said. “That’s [Daniel] Bryan, right? That’s my assumption. I hear ‘Best In the World’ and I think Bryan.”

AEW announced the special “The First Dance” edition of Rampage at the United Center back on the Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite on TNT, on July 28. Darby Allin appeared in a segment right after the announcement and spoke with Alex Marvez about appearing on the show. He made a reference to one of Punk’s catchphrases, Best In the World, and that fueled the speculation on Punk coming to AEW.

“I’ll be in Chicago,” Allin said on Dynamite that night. “You know, I’ve been around a lot of men in this world that have laid claim to how they’re the greatest. There is only one place to really prove that — right here, in AEW. Even, if you think you are the best in the world.”

Punk was asked about Allin in this new interview – if he knows Allin and what his thoughts on the former TNT Champion are.

“Um, I think Darby Allin’s great,” Punk said. “I think everybody in the wrestling world needs to never do a dive ever again because you can’t do it better than Darby.

“You know, when I approached my in-ring stuff, I could do a moonsault… it sucks, and why would I do one because everybody on the roster can do one better than me, so it’s just like, why bother? If you watch Darby Allin wrestle and watch him do one of those dives, he actually looks like he’s trying to murder somebody. So, it doesn’t get any better than that. Stop doing dives, everybody.”

Stay tuned for more from Punk and more on his possible AEW debut.