8/11/21 AEW Dynamite Recap

Dynamite opens with an image of In Memoriam of “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton.

—

Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

—

MJF cuts a promo on Chris Jericho, who will face Wardlow later tonight. MJF says Jericho has put himself through more turmoil than any other man has had to go through, but it has made for great television. MJF says Jericho has come so close to labour number five, a match against him, only to be stopped by Wardlow later tonight. MJF says if Jericho somehow gets through Wardlow, he will continue to know that MJF is better than him, and he knows it. Wardlow says MJF doesn’t have to worry, and MJF says like Wardlow beat Cody in the cage. MJF tells him to get the job done tonight and walks away.

—

It is announced that Kenny Omega will defend the AEW World Championship against Christian Cage at All Out on Sunday, September 5th.

—

Match #1 – Trios Tag Team Match: Dante Martin and The Sydal Brothers (Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson) (w/Brandon Cutler, Don Callis, and Michael Nakazawa)

Both the Matt’s start the match against each other. Jackson takes Sydal down with a scoop slam, but Sydal comes back with an arm-drag. Sydal trips Jackson up and connects with a standing senton. Mike tags in and double stomps onto Jackson. Mike drops Jackson with a few arm-drags and holds onto the last one. Martin and Nick tag in. Nick takes Martin down and runs the ropes, but Martin comes back with a dropkick. Martin flips Nick across the ring, but Omega attacks him from behind. The Sydals deliver a double enzuigiri to Omega, and then The Sydals and Martin deliver a triple baseball slide to The Elite. Martin and Matt Sydal dive onto The Elite and Martin gets Matt Jackson back into the ring. Martin goes for the cover, but Jackson kicks out. Mike tags in and connects with a standing moonsault. Mike goes for the cover, but Jackson kicks out and tags in Omega. Omega delivers a few shots to Mike, but Mike comes back with one of his own. Nick knees Mike in the back and Omega takes him down. Nick tags in and knocks Martin and Matt Sydal to the floor. Nick stomps on Mike a few times and follows with a scoop slam.

Omega tags in and drops a quick elbow on Mike. Omega goes for the cover, but Mike kicks out. Matt Jackson tags in and delivers shots in the corner. Jackson stomps on Mike and chokes him with his boot. Omega tags back in and delivers another elbow shot. Omega chops Mike and grinds his boot into Mike’s groin. The Elite triple-team Mike and Omega goes for the cover, but Mike kicks out. Matt Jackson tags in and The Young Bucks try to double-team Mike, but Mike gets free and tags in Matt Sydal. Sydal takes out The Elite with kicks and plants Matt Jackson with a fisherman’s buster. Sydal goes for the cover, but Nick breaks it up. Sydal drops The Bucks with a double hurricanrana and locks Matt in a submission. Martin tosses Nick to the floor and Mike joins his brother in the submission on Matt Jackson. Omega breaks it up and delivers Snap Dragon Suplexes to The Sydals. He goes for one on Martin, but Martin lands on his feet and delivers an enzuigiri. Martin tags in and takes out The Bucks with shots. Martin dropkicks Nick into Matt and takes out Omega with a dive to the floor.

Martin kicks Omega in the five and takes him out with a swan dive hurricanrana. Martin dives onto Matt Jackson and goes for the cover, but Jackson kicks out. Martin goes for another dive, but Matt moves and Nick hits a knee strike. Knee strikes are exchanged all around and Omega tags in. Omega delivers a neck-breaker to Martin over his knee and follows with a V Trigger. Omega goes for the One Winged Angel, but Martin lands on his feet and kicks Omega in the face. Omega comes back with another V Trigger, but Martin catches him in a roll-up for two. Omega delivers another V Trigger as The Bucks superkick The Sydals. Omega hits Martin with the BTE Trigger with The Bucks help and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Elite

-After the match, Don Callis tries to cut a promo, but Christian Cage interrupts. Callis says Cage is outnumbered, but Jurassic Express’ music hits and Cage is joined by Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, everyone is in the ring now. Callis says he knows why they are out here. He says Cage is getting his title shot at All Out on September 5th, and says they are happy because Cage is a hell of a wrestler. Callis says Omega can’t wait to kick out of Cage’s finishing move. Callis says Omega will make sure Cage gets that five-star match that he has always wanted. Cage calls Callis a “carny piece of shit” and says the match is locked in for All Out. Cage says Omega has more than one championship, and says Omega will be wrestling this Friday on Rampage. Cage says Omega will defend the Impact Championship against him. Omega goes crazy as Cage and Jurassic Express leave the ring. Jungle Boy says he also talked to Tony Khan, and he reveals that The Young Bucks will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against he and Luchasaurus next week on Dynamite.

—

Malakai Black cuts a promo. He says it appears that Cody Rhodes has one foot in the grave, and tells Rhodes to let him know when he wants to put the other one in.

—

Rhodes to the Top, the reality show featuring Cody and Brandi Rhodes, will premier on September 29th.

—

Miro cuts a promo. He says the rest of the locker room is scared of him. He says they are bribing his next opponent with an AEW contract if he can beat him. He says he will take on Fuego Del Sol this Friday on Rampage.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Daniel Garcia (w/Jeff Parker and Matt Lee) vs. Darby Allin (w/Sting)

Garcia backs Allin in the corner, but Allin gets on the ropes to get free. They lock up and Allin applies a hammer-lock. Allin takes Garcia down and applies a side-headlock. Garcia gets free and drops Allin with a shoulder tackle. Garcia goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Garcia applies a wrist-lock, but Allin comes back with a roll-up for two. Garcia bridges out and gets his own roll-up for two. Allin goes back to the hammer-lock, but Garcia rakes his eyes. 2.0 get on the apron, but Sting walks around and backs them away. Garcia slams Allin into the corner as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Garcia is still in control. Garcia works over Allin’s arm and chops him in the corner. Garcia charges, but Allin moves and Garcia crashes into the turnbuckles. Allin goes up top, but 2.0 distract him and Garcia takes him down from behind. Garcia drops Allin with a hammer-lock suplex and goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Garcia applies a submission and kicks Allin repeatedly in the head, but Allin gets his foot on the ropes. Garcia chops Allin on the back, but Allin comes back with slaps of his own. Garcia delivers an uppercut, but Allin comes back with a few shots. Allin comes off the ropes for the Coffin Drop, but Garcia catches him in a rear-naked choke. Allin gets free after a roll-up for two and drops Garcia with a Stunner. Allin hits the Coffin Drop and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Darby Allin

-After the match, 2.0 attack Allin, but Sting makes the save. Sting and Allin beat down 2.0 on the entrance ramp. Sting drops Lee with a suplex on the ramp and drops Parker with right hands. Parker backs away as Allin and Sting stand tall.

—

Death Triangle cut a promo. Rey Fenix says they need to do something about Andrade El Idolo. Penta El Zero Miedo says he wants Andrade first, but PAC says they should focus on the AEW World Tag Team Championship, and he will focus on Andrade. He says they are the best tag team in AEW, and then says none of them like Andrade. PAC says they don;t know why he is obsessed with them, but it stops now. PAC says if Andrade thinks he is man enough, he is not hard to find.

—

Match #3 – Trios Tag Team Match: Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, and Wheeler Yuta (w/Kris Statlander) vs. The Hardy Family Office (Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, and Marq Quen) (w/Angelico, Jack Evans, The Blade, and The Bunny)

Hardy and Cassidy start the match. Cassidy gets a quick roll-up, but Hardy comes back with a Side Effect. Hardy charges at Cassidy in the corner, but Cassidy dodges him. Cassidy comes off the bottom rope with a lackadaisical splash. Hardy kicks out at one and Kassidy goes for a splash on Cassidy. Cassidy moves and delivers the devastating shin kicks. Taylor and Yuta come in the ring after Yuta tags in. Yuta slams Kassidy to the ring and goes for the cover, but Kassidy kicks out. Private Party drops Yuta with the Silly String as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Yuta delivers a double dropkick to Private Party. The Bunny at Yuta, but Statlander gets in her face. Nyla Rose runs down and takes out Statlander as Evans takes a shot at Cassidy. Taylor takes out Blade and Angelico with a dive and drops Kassidy in the ring. Taylor power bombs Quen onto Kassidy, and then drops Quen with another spinning Liger Bomb. Taylor goes for the cover, but Hardy breaks it up. Cassidy drops Hardy with a DDT and takes him out with a dive. Yuta tags back in as Taylor slams Quen to the mat. Yuta connects with a splash, but Quen kicks out. Quen drops Taylor with an elbow strike, and Kassidy tags in. Yuta drops Quen with a suplex, but Kassidy breaks it up with a senton. Kassidy goes for the cover, but Yuta kicks out. Hardy slams Taylor into the barricade as Private Party drop Yuta with the Gin and Juice. Cassidy comes back with an Orange Punch to Quen, and then Hardy slams Kassidy into Cassidy. Hardy drops Yuta with a Twist of Fate and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Hardy Family Office

—

Dasha Gonzalez is backstage with Chavo Guerrero and Andrade El Idolo. They call PAC ungrateful and Idolo tells PAC to be careful what he wishes for. Guerrero tells Idolo that he should tell PAC who the boss is at All Out.

—

Santana and Ortiz cut a promo on FTR. They say if FTR wants one more match, they can have it. Santana and Ortiz say they are coming for blood.

—

Match #4 – Kris Statlander (w/Orange Cassidy) vs. Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero)

Rose attacks Statlander with a forearm shot. Statlander comes back with a few kicks, but Rose drops her with the Pounce. Rose chokes Statlander on the bottom rope and rops her with a release German suplex. Statlander comes back and pulls Rose to the apron. Statlander drops Rose with a pendulum moonsault from the apron. Statlander rolls Rose back into the ring as Guerrero and Cassidy get face to face. Guerrero screams in his face and Rose chokeslams Statlander on the apron. Rose pulls Statlander back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Statlander kicks out. Rose drapes Statlander over the top rope for the top rope leg drop, but Statlander walks on her hands to get away. Rose takes her down with a Spear, but Statlander comes back with a power bomb out of the corner. Statlander goes up top and hits Area 451 for the pin fall.

Winner: Kris Statlander

—

The Young Bucks are backstage. Matt says they struck again last week and sent Adam Page away. They say they showed everyone why they are Elite earlier tonight. Matt says no one is in their league, and Nick says next week will be as easy as a layup. Nick goes for a layup, but Jurassic Express run in and attack them.

—

The video package for Rampage’s first main event is shown. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. will defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Red Velvet. Tony Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces Baker. Baker says it wouldn’t be fair to comment on Velvet’s rise, because she has always been at the top of AEW and the top of the Women’s Division, while Velvet has not. Baker says she can relate to Velvet’s fearlessness, because she wasn’t afraid to step up when AEW and the city of Pittsburgh needed a champion. Baker says she bleeds black and gold, and it has been a difficult year for everyone. She says she presents hope to Pittsburgh as she holds the title in the air. She says Velvet might have had a glimmer of hope of she was wrestling her in any other city, but not Pittsburgh. Baker says she is going to drag Velvet into the deep end on Rampage. Velvet rushes the ring and attacks Baker, and they brawl on the mat. Referees pull them apart as the crowd cheers for Baker.

—

Ricky Starks cuts a promo. He says it seems like he and Brian Cage keep missing each other, but Cage will be able to find him next week on Dynamite. Brian Cage cuts a promo, too, and says he knows Starks is lying when he says he will be alone, but he will see him next week.

—

Match #5 – Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) (c) (w/Brandon Cutler) vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) (w/Colt Cabana)

Grayson takes them out with dives before the bell and rolls Anderson into the ring. Uno slams Gallows into the steel steps as the bell rings. Anderson and Grayson double-team Anderson for a bit and Uno goes to the apron. Cutler pulls Uno down, but Cabana delivers a right hand to Cutler. Cabana backs Cutler up the ramp, and Frankie Kazarian comes out and takes out Cutler. Gallows drops Grayson with a big boot and then drops Uno with a right hand as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Grayson delivers a shot to Anderson and drops Gallows with a DDT. Grayson slams Anderson to the mat and connects with a corkscrew plancha. Grayson goes for the cover, but Gallows breaks it up. Gallows tags in and picks up Grayson. Grayson gets free and picks Gallows up. Gallows gets free and tags in Anderson. Grayson delivers a double Pele Kick and tags in Uno. Uno and Grayson take control and send The Good Brothers into the corner. Grayson splashes onto Anderson as Uno cannonballs Gallows in the corner. Uno goes for the cover on Anderson, but Anderson kicks out. Dark Order goes for Fatality, but Anderson gets free and Gallows comes back. The Good Brothers go for the Magic Killer on Grayson, but Uno breaks it up. Uno sends Gallows to the floor and Grayson drops Gallows with a dive. Uno plants Anderson and goes for Fatality, but Gallows throws a title in the ring. Anderson drops Uno with the Gun Stun and they drop Grayson with the Magic Killer for the pin fall.

Winners and still Impact World Tag Team Champions: The Good Brothers

—

The NWA World Women’s Champion, Kamille, cuts a promo. She says she knows about Leyla Hirsch, but on August 28th at NWA Empowerrr, the entire world is going to watch her beat Hirsch.

—

Tony Schiavone is in the ring with QT Marshall and Aaron Solow. Marshall says everyone has twisted his words. He says there is going to be an apology, but Schiavone should be apologizing to him. Marshall says he is going to Schiavone not for the milkshake a few weeks ago, but for what they are about to do to Tony’s son, Chris, right now. Nick Comoroto grabs Tony’s son from ringside and brings him in the ring. Comoroto holds Tony and Marshall tells him to apologize. Tony apologizes, but Marshall drops Chris with a Stunner. Paul Wight comes to the ring and drops Solow with a choke slam as Marshall and Comoroto leave the ring.

—

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

Impact World Championship Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Christian Cage

AEW TNT Championship Match: Miro (c) vs. Fuego Del Sol; if Del Sol wins, he gets an AEW contaract

AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs. Red Velvet

Announced for next week’s Dynamite:

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

Sammy Guevara vs. Shawn Spears

Texas Tornado Match: 2.0 vs. Darby Allin and Sting

—

Footage of Joey Janela turning on Sonny Kiss from Monday’s Elevation is shown.

—

Match #6 – Singles Match: Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow (w/MJF)

Jericho delivers shots and backs Wardlow into the corner. Wardlow turns it around with shots of his own, and then stomps Jericho down to the mat. Wardlow sends Jericho into the opposite corner, but Jericho gets his boots up. Jericho comes off the ropes with an ax handle, and then delivers a Codebreaker. Jericho goes for the cover, but Wardlow kicks out quickly. Wardlow backs Jericho into the corner and drives his shoulder into his midsection. Wardlow tosses Jericho across the ring and clotheslines him to the floor. Wardlow clubs Jericho in the back and slams him into the apron. Wardlow slams Jericho into the barricade and tosses him back into the ring. Wardlow pulls him back out and rams his head into the ring post. Wardlow drops Jericho on the apron, and then slams his back into the ring post. Jericho gets back into the ring, but Wardlow drops him with a power bomb. Wardlow delivers another power bomb as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Wardlow power bombs Jericho again. Jericho fights back with chops and goes for a cross-body. Wardlow catches Jericho and drops him with the F-10. Wardlow puts Jericho on the ropes and goes for the Casualty of War. Jericho dodges it and locks in the Walls of Jericho. MJF rakes Jericho’s eyes behind the referee’s back and gets in the ring. Aubrey Edwards tosses him from ringside as he was trying to give the Dynamite Diamond Ring to Wardlow. Jericho hits Wardlow with Floyd the baseball bat and the Judas Effect to get the pin fall.

Winner: Chris Jericho

-After the match, Shawn Spears attacks Jericho from behind. Sammy Guevara rushes the ring and goes after Spears. MJF comes back to the ring as Wardlow slams Guevara. MJF locks in the Salt of the Earth on Jericho’s injured arm and Jericho taps out. Jake Hager rushes the ring and Spears, MJF, and Wardlow leave the ring. MJF grabs a mic and says Jericho may have gotten to labour number five, but he doesn’t know the stipulation yet. MJF says next week, Jericho is not allowed to use his theme song or the Judas Effect. MJF says if Jericho uses the Judas Effect, MJF automatically wins. MJF, Spears, and Wardlow stand on the stage as Hager, Guevara, and Jericho are in the ring. Doctors check on Jericho’s arm as the show comes to a close.