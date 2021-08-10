Video of fans chanting for Bray Wyatt at Raw

Aug 10, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

“We Want Wyatt” was trending worldwide on Twitter due to fan chants on this week’s WWE RAW from the Amway Center in Orlando.

Fans chanted for Bray Wyatt as Alexa Bliss prepared to face Doudrop on Monday’s RAW. The chants came as Bliss turned upside down in the corner as Wyatt often did.

Bliss went on to defeat Doudrop in singles action, thanks to interference from Lilly, as the feud with Eva Marie and Doudrop continues.

WWE released Wyatt from his contract back on July 31. There is no word yet on what he has planned for the future, but we will keep you updated. This is the second week in a row where the RAW crowd has chanted for Wyatt.

You can hear the “We want Wyatt!” chants in the fan video below, along with a few shots from Bliss vs. Doudrop:

