Serena Deeb Posts Update on Knee Rehab

Aug 10, 2021 - by James Walsh

AEW star and former NWA women’s champion Serena Deeb has released another video on her social medial channels providing an update on her injured knee.

Deeb begins the video by sitting in a wheelchair wearing her knee brace, but later stands up and removes said brace stating that she no longer needs it. She would go on to cut a promo warning the AEW women’s division, specifically calling out The Bunny, Kris Statlander, Nyla Rose, and AEW women’s champion Britt Baker. Eventually she reveals:

“I’m one step closer to being cleared.”

