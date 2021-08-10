NXT preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air live on the USA Network after two weeks of taped shows airing on Syfy due to coverage of the Tokyo Olympics on USA.

NXT will feature more build for the upcoming Takeover 36 event as NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez issues her first response to Dakota Kai after her recent turn. Kai vs. Gonzalez was officially announced for Takeover 36 yesterday.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by a “Face to Face” segment with Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly, mediated by NXT General Manager William Regal. This is likely where Cole vs. O’Reilly III will be confirmed for Takeover 36.

NXT UK Superstar Ilja Dragunov has been announced for tonight’s show, his first appearance on the main NXT TV show. There is on word on if NXT UK Champion WALTER will also appear to hype up their Takeover match, or if Dragunov will be in action.

The only match announced for tonight is a “first-time-ever” bout with Sarray taking on Ember Moon. Moon has not appeared since her July 13 singles loss to Kai, while Sarray also last appeared on July 13, when she defeated Gigi Dolin.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* Sarray vs. Ember Moon

* Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly meet for a “Face to Face” segment mediated by NXT General Manager William Regal

* NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez addresses Dakota Kai and their Takeover 36 match

* NXT UK Superstar Ilja Dragunov appears