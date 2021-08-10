More details on Bray Wyatt’s WWE departure, new Wyatt tweet

Bray Wyatt made a cryptic tweet before last night’s WWE RAW hit the air.

Wyatt posted an image of what appears to be some sort of face mask, and captioned it with, “You can’t kill it”

As noted, fans at last night’s RAW from the Amway Center in Orlando chanted for Wyatt as Alexa Bliss turned upside down in the corner, a move she borrowed from Wyatt, before her singles win over Doudrop. For those who missed it, you can see that video below. This was the second week in a row where fans chanted for Wyatt at RAW as last week’s crowd in Chicago also chanted for the veteran Superstar, just days after he was released.

On a related note, a correspondent in attendance noted that this week’s “We want Wyatt!” chants were fueled by a promo that aired during a commercial break, with WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Mick Foley discussing The Fiend.

The plug was for Peacock and the WWE Network. The ad included a clip of Austin and Foley discussing The Fiend on Broken Skull Sessions. The video airs at most WWE events as bumper footage, but it’s interesting that WWE didn’t remove the discussion on The Fiend before this week. It’s possible they didn’t have time to edit The Fiend’s mentions from the ad before this week, and this likely was not anything intentional. The fan in attendance noted that the clip of Austin and Foley praising Wyatt received a huge pop from the crowd at the Amway Center.

Wyatt at one point was advertised to make his RAW return on last night’s show in Orlando. WWE announced his release on Saturday, July 31, shocking the world of pro wrestling.

Regarding Wyatt’s WWE release, a new report from Fightful notes that Wyatt’s post-WrestleMania 37 absence had absolutely nothing to do with rumors that were described as “falsely reported mental health issues,” which made the rounds a few months back.

It was also said that Wyatt is 100% healthy and able to wrestle right now.

Furthermore, word now is that while away from the WWE storylines following the loss to Randy Orton at WrestleMania, Wyatt was working on adding creative elements to his character, which was scheduled to return at tonight’s RAW in Orlando. It was also noted that Wyatt had family engagements already scheduled for May and June.

Wyatt had been cleared for a return to the WWE ring, and there were tentative plans in order for his return to the storylines, but then he was released, reportedly due to budget cuts. Wyatt was reportedly planned for a top SummerSlam match at one point, but there’s no word on who his opponent would’ve been.

We noted last week, via Sports Illustrated, that Wyatt was out of action with an “undisclosed physical ailment” before being released by WWE on July 31. There is still no word on what the ailment was, but it was not concussion-related, according to SI’s Justin Barrasso. The report stated Wyatt was finally medically cleared to compete the Thursday before he was released.

That same report from SI also said Wyatt lost leverage when he inked his last WWE contract, a multi-million deal signed in 2020, and agreed to a 90-day non-compete clause.

Wyatt is set to become a free agent when his WWE non-compete expires on Friday, October 29. There is no word yet on if AEW is interested in bringing him in, or what he is interested in doing with his post-WWE career.

Stay tuned for more. You can hear the Wyatt chants at RAW below, and see Wyatt’s full tweet from last night, along with a fan photo of the original mask image duplicated and mirrored:

You can’t kill it pic.twitter.com/Bi13czn5Zs — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 9, 2021

YOOO THIS LOOKS SICK! pic.twitter.com/NqBkR36lBw — Ω AEW FOREVER Ω (@AEWandTNAfan5) August 9, 2021