LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

Stay tuned for live WWE NXT coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the line-up for tonight:

* Sarray vs. Dakota Kai in the opening match. Kai is replacing Ember Moon, who is no longer cleared to compete

* Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly meet for a “Face to Face” segment mediated by NXT General Manager William Regal

* NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez addresses Dakota Kai and their Takeover 36 match

* NXT UK Superstar Ilja Dragunov appears

* NXT Breakout Tournament Semi-finals: Trey Baxter vs. Odyssey Jones

* A look back at the rivalry between Samoa Joe and NXT Champion Karrion Kross

