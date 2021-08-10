John E Bravo Files Trademark for Ring Name

Fightful reports that Impact Wrestling talent John E. Bravo filed a trademark on his ring name earlier this month. Bravo filed the trademark with the United States Patent & Trademark Office on August 5 under his real name, John Mellnick. The listing had the following description:

Mark For: JOHN E. BRAVO trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely professional wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler. Providing professional wrestling persona by using stage name. Namely a continued program about wrestling accessible by television satellite audio video and computer network. Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.