John Cena appears for segment and match after Raw

This week’s WWE RAW ended with Randy Orton dropping Riddle with the RKO out of nowhere.

As noted, Orton returned in the opening segment and denied Riddle’s request to resume their R-K-Bro tag team. Orton later defeated RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles in the main event, which came after Riddle helped with Omos at ringside.

The post-match segment saw Orton finally take Riddle up on a hug, which the crowd went wild for. As Orton and Riddle were celebrating, Orton raised Riddle’s arm in the air but then laid him out with the RKO. Orton was all smiles as he got back to his feet and stood over Riddle as RAW went off the air on the USA Network.

Orton and Riddle vs. Styles and Omos has been rumored for WWE SummerSlam, but it remains to be seen if that is the direction now that Orton has returned.

After RAW went off the air, John Cena came out to a big pop from the crowd at the Amway Center in Orlando.

Cena hit the ring as Riddle was recovering from the RKO. The Suicide Squad actor then played “Peacemaker” between Orton and Riddle by bringing them together for a group hug. Video from the dark segment can be seen below.

The RAW dark main event then took place with Cena teaming up with Damian Priest for the first time ever. They defeated the team of Jinder Mahal and Veer.

Cena did not appear on this week’s RAW broadcast, but Priest worked the show and picked up a win over John Morrison. He also had words with WWE United States Champion Sheamus to confirm their SummerSlam match. Mahal and Veer also appeared during RAW but did not wrestle. They watched as SmackDown Superstar Baron Corbin lost to McIntyre in singles action. Corbin appeared as part of the quarterly Brand-To-Brand Invitational, hired by Mahal to try and take out McIntyre.

