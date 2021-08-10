Details on AEW Rampage TV deals and Friday’s premiere

FITE TV has officially added the weekly one-hour AEW Rampage show to their AEW Plus service for fans outside of the United States.

FITE’s AEW Plus package costs $4.99 per month and includes the weekly Rampage live stream, the weekly Dynamite live stream, on-demand replays, select past premium events and pay-per-view shows, the full catalog of all past and current AEW Dark episodes, and more. This will make Rampage available for fans in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and many European countries.

Fans in Canada will be able to view the weekly Rampage show via the TSN Direct streaming service, the streaming app, and the TSN website. The show will air in Canada at 10pm ET on Friday nights, which is the normal live timeslot. Dynamite currently airs on TSN2, which is standard TV, at 8pm ET on Wednesday nights.

On a related note, F4Wonline.com reports that AEW has closed on a new deal with the Space Channel in Latin America, which also airs AAA Lucha Libre. It was noted that Latin America viewers who used to buy FITE’s AEW Plus package were told that as of Monday, September 6, the package will no longer be available in Latin America because the Space Channel has exclusive rights to AEW programming moving forward. There is no confirmation on when Rampage and Dynamite will air on the Space Channel, or if it will be live, as AEW has been airing on a four-hour delay there.

It was recently announced that Rampage will air on Toonami in France, and on Eurosport in India. It was reported in late July that AEW was working on a deal to air Rampage in Brazil, with Portuguese commentary. AEW was also reportedly working on deals to air Rampage in Germany, Italy, parts of Africa, and parts of South America.

The AEW Rampage commentary team will include Mark Henry, Chris Jericho, Excalibur, and Taz.

Rampage on TNT will premiere this Friday, August 13 at 10pm ET from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The second Rampage episode on August 20 is the big sold out “First Dance” show from the United Center in Chicago, rumored to be related to CM Punk’s AEW debut. The fourth Rampage show will air live from the NOW Arena near Chicago on Friday, September 3 during All Out Weekend.

FITE’s listing for Friday’s Rampage premiere notes that AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will be in action, but his opponent has not been revealed. It was previously announced that hometown star and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker will defend her title against Red Velvet on the premiere.

FITE’s official preview for Friday’s premiere reads like this: “AEW Rampage is an electrifying new show featuring the hottest stars of today and tomorrow showcasing their athleticism, charisma and creativity on the fastest rising stage in all of professional wrestling. The gripping one-hour show brings new content, match-ups and personalities to fans every Friday night at 10pm ET live on FITE! On August 13th is the the debut of AEW Rampage straight from Petersen Events Center, in Pittsburgh, PA! The event is hosted by Chris Jericho, Mark Henry, Excalibur and Taz. In her hometown, AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker defends her title against Red Velvet. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will also be in action!”

