AEW Dark match pulled from tonight’s show

It looks like The Acclaimed has been pulled from tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

AEW previously announced The Acclaimed’s Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Hunter Knott and Rosario Grillo for tonight’s Dark episode. However, the original tweet was deleted and a new tweet was posted for the show, which did not include the match with The Acclaimed.

The Acclaimed was involved in controversy earlier this month after Caster made a rap during their entrance on the 100th episode of Dark. As noted at this link, Caster made controversial references to Olympian Simone Biles, the 2006 Duke Lacrosse rape allegations scandal, and AEW’s Julia Hart. You can click here for what AEW President Tony Khan said about the rap.

Caster has not appeared on AEW programming since that night, and has been quiet on social media.

Below is the current line-up of 17 matches for tonight’s AEW Dark episode, which premieres on YouTube at 7pm ET:

* Wardlow and Shawn Spears vs. Ripper Zbyszko and Seth Gargis

* Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M vs. Cezar Bononi and JD Drake

* Private Party vs. Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta

* The Hybrid2 vs. Marcus Kross and Jay Freddie

* 2.0 vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis

* Chaos Project vs. Bear Country

* Evil Uno, Stu Grayson and Colt Cabana vs. Joey Sweets, Jake Manning and David Ramos

* Alex Reynolds, 10 and John Silver vs. T.I.M., Arjun Singh and Dean Alexander

* QT Marshall vs. Alan “5” Angels

* Daniel Garcia vs. Fuego del Sol

* Darby Allin vs. Invictus Kash

* Hikuleo vs. Thad Brown

* Nyla Rose vs. Valentina Rossi

* Penelope Ford vs. Sahara Seven

* Tay Conti vs. Robyn Renegade

* Red Velvet vs. Skyler Moore

* Thunder Rosa vs. Zeda Zhang