WWE United States championship match confirmed for SummerSlam

The WWE United States Title match is now official for SummerSlam.

After weeks of feuding between Damian Priest and WWE United States Champion Sheamus, their title match was confirmed for SummerSlam during tonight’s RAW episode from Orlando.

RAW saw Sheamus defeat Ricochet in singles action, right before Priest defeated John Morrison. After that match, Priest cut a promo on Sheamus until The Celtic Warrior interrupted him. They had words on the mic until Priest issued a challenge for the pay-per-view. Sheamus accepted the challenge and the match was confirmed.

WWE SummerSlam takes place on Saturday, August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the updated confirmed card, along with a few related shots from tonight’s segment on RAW:

WWE Universal Title Match

John Cena vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nikki A.S.H. (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Mysterios (Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio) vs. The Usos (Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso) (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Damian Priest vs. Sheamus (c)

Edge vs. Seth Rollins