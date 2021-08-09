WWE Raw preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL as the Road to SummerSlam continues.

WWE has announced two segments but no matches for tonight’s RAW. Charlotte Flair will address last week’s non-title No Holds Barred loss to RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H., while WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will address his SummerSlam title defense against WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.

Goldberg is not advertised to appear on tonight’s show. John Cena is advertised to appear, but he has not been announced for the RAW broadcast by WWE.

The dark main events advertised locally are Flair vs. Rhea Ripley, and six-man action with Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Lashley and RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos. There is no word on if Orton will finally return tonight, but AJ is expected to make his return after missing The Bump and RAW.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.