Tidbits: Missy Hyatt, Sabu, Justin Credible, and today’s birthdays

– Missy Hyatt is coming to Fort Wayne, Indiana this October…

Im coming to fort Wayne indiana on October 2. Never in the indiana area, so dont wait if there is a next time. pic.twitter.com/2qKQiFjSwV

– Also in October….

– Update on Justin Credible…

Now that's not JUST the coolest,

That's not JUST the best,

That my friends is… JUST IN CREDIBLE!😎

Welcome @PJPOLACO as he officially signs on our currently in development Professional Wrestling Game "The Wrestling Code" 💪

#twc #wrestling #indiedev #UE4 pic.twitter.com/3mVyFQO8bc

— Virtual Basement® (@VirtualBasement) January 21, 2021