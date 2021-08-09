Tidbits: Missy Hyatt, Sabu, Justin Credible, and today’s birthdays
– Missy Hyatt is coming to Fort Wayne, Indiana this October…
Im coming to fort Wayne indiana on October 2. Never in the indiana area, so dont wait if there is a next time. pic.twitter.com/2qKQiFjSwV
— Missy Hyatt (@missyhyatt) August 9, 2021
– Also in October….
— Terry "Sabu" Brunk (@TheRealSabuECW) August 2, 2021
– Update on Justin Credible…
Now that's not JUST the coolest,
That's not JUST the best,
That my friends is… JUST IN CREDIBLE!😎
Welcome @PJPOLACO as he officially signs on our currently in development Professional Wrestling Game "The Wrestling Code" 💪
#twc #wrestling #indiedev #UE4 pic.twitter.com/3mVyFQO8bc
— Virtual Basement® (@VirtualBasement) January 21, 2021
– Happy birthday wishes go out to….