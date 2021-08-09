Riddick Moss and NXT stars at Raw tonight

Several WWE NXT Superstars are currently backstage for tonight’s RAW from the Amway Center in Orlando. The following names were confirmed to be at RAW by PWInsider:

* Xia Li

* Aliyah

* Odyssey Jones

* Dakota Kai

* Austin Theory

There are more NXT Superstars backstage as the show is held in Orlando, and we will keep you updated when more are confirmed. The names mentioned above have all worked recent main roster dark matches.

Riddick Moss is also backstage for tonight’s RAW. Moss has been out of action since late September 2020 after suffering a torn ACL. There is no word yet on if Moss will be appearing during tonight’s RAW broadcast. Moss last appeared on WWE TV for the October 1, 2020 Main Event episode, where he defeated Erik.