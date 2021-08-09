Reaction from USA Network regarding NXT releases
WWE released 13 NXT talents on Friday, and with rumors that more cuts are on the way, it appears the USA Network is not pleased…
Hearing a lot of chatter from USA Network higher-ranked reps regarding the releases from NXT.
"Personally I'm disappointed with how this is going"
The perception from many is that these upcoming changes will be negative. 1/2
— Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) August 9, 2021
The USA execs are going to really be happy when Becky goes to Smackdown.