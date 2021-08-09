Raw spoiler for tonight

Jeff Hardy is reportedly scheduled to return to the ring on tonight’s WWE RAW from the Amway Center in Orlando.

Hardy was pulled from the road almost three weeks ago after testing positive for COVID-19. He is backstage for tonight’s RAW, according to PWInsider, and the plan is for Hardy to wrestle tonight.

There’s no word yet on who Hardy will be wrestling tonight. As we’ve noted, Hardy defeated WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross in his last RAW match. The plan was for Kross to wrestle Hardy the following week, in another win for Hardy, and that would have led to Kross getting the win back, possibly with Scarlett being brought to the main roster to help him get back on track.

Kross lost to Keith Lee last Monday, one week after defeating Lee on RAW. It will be interesting to see if WWE continues the Kross vs. Hardy or Kross vs. Lee program on tonight’s show.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the announced line-up:

* Randy Orton returns to open the show

* WWE Champion Bobby Lashley addresses his SummerSlam title defense against WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

* Charlotte Flair addresses last week’s non-title No Holds Barred loss to RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H.