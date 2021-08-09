Next Broken Skull Sessions episode announced

Aug 9, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

The next episode of Broken Skull Sessions will feature WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

WWE has announced that the next Broken Skull Sessions episode will air this Sunday, August 15 on Peacock and the WWE Network, with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin interviewing Lashley.

The interview will air less than one week before Lashley defends against WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at SummerSlam.

Stay tuned for more on the next Broken Skull Sessions episode with Austin and Lashley.

