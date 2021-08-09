Kurt Angle NFT released

The first-ever NFT for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was released today by LuchaCoin.

LuchaCoin, which released the first Lucha NFTs this past April and then partnered with wrestlers like Angelina Love, Gail Kim and El Phantasmo, announced today that the new Angle NFTs will be fully-interactive. The minted NFT includes a social media shout-out from Angle, a personal video message, and a Zoom meet & greet for each NFT. The idea of creating an experience around the art was of huge importance to Angle and the LuchaCoin founders.

“Wrestling fans are some of the best fans in the world. You go to or watch any wrestling show and you can see, hear and feel that these people live, breath and die wrestling. We wanted to create something that showed how important the fans are to us and to our company. So, it was only natural that we created an NFT of the legend Kurt Angle that fans can get a lot out of,” said Stevan Cvjetkovich, co-founder of LuchaCoin, in a press release.

The fully-interactive aspect involves owners being able to “play” with the Angle action figure NFT, which is a first for NFTs. It was noted that LuchaCoin partnered with TreeCanada for the release, to offset their carbon footprint 1000 times over, which was of great importance to Angle.

There are only 100 minted Angle NFTs, and the Gold Card is being sold for $100 each. The card features the greatest moments in Angle’s life, as described by Angle himself – the 1996 Olympics and his pro wrestling title runs. The product page can be seen here.

Angle tweeted the following on his first-ever NFT: