Chris Jericho tweets on WWE debut anniversary

Today marks 22 years since current AEW star Chris Jericho made his WWE debut on the August 9, 1999 RAW episode from Chicago.

Jericho interrupted a promo by The Rock, then declared “RAW Is Jericho” as he announced that he had come to save WWE.

Jericho took to Twitter today to mark the milestone.

“22 Years Ago Today…. #RawIsJericho @WWE,” he wrote.

Jericho had several runs with WWE over the years, last appearing at the Greatest Royal Rumble event from Saudi Arabia in April 2018. He signed with AEW in 2019 and made a surprise appearance at the media event to announce the promotion on January 8, 2019. Jericho became the inaugural AEW World Champion at All Out 2019, and held the title until losing it to Jon Moxley at Revolution 2020. He is currently feuding with MJF.

You can see Jericho’s full tweet below, along with video of the 1999 debut: