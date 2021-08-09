Bronson Reed comments on release from WWE in new video

A few days after he got his shock release from WWE, former NXT North American champion Bronson Reed addressed his fans on Twitter in a video.

The Australian said that he was very shocked and upset at getting cut because this does not just affect him, but his wife as well. Being a foreigner, a working visa is required and that visa goes if you get terminated from your employment which is why he mentioned that it affects his wife as well.

Reed said that he is very thankful for the support and love he received online and it means a lot to him.

The former champ thanked Triple H and Shawn Michaels for believing in him and also mentioned coaches Terry Taylor, Scotty 2 Hotty, Norman Smiley, and Steve Corino as he learned a lot from them throughout his stay in WWE.

“I am staying positive and I do believe, I am bar none the best super heavyweight in the world. And I will continue to prove that,” Reed continued.

Reed was one of the few NXT stars who were given dark matches prior to TV shows in anticipation of a main roster call up.